DM Pulwama reviews earthquake disaster management challenges

Pulwama: The District Magistrate (DM) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, who is also chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), today chaired a meeting to review and discuss earthquake Disaster Management Challenges in the district at District Administrative Complex Pulwama.

At the outset, Assistant Commandant 13 NDRF, Kanahiya Yougi, apprised the chairman of the present situation in the disaster management preparedness through a PowerPoint Presentation.