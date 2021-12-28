DM Pulwama reviews earthquake disaster management challenges

Pulwama: The District Magistrate (DM) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, who is also chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), today chaired a meeting to review and discuss earthquake Disaster Management Challenges in the district at District Administrative Complex Pulwama.
At the outset, Assistant Commandant 13 NDRF, Kanahiya Yougi, apprised the chairman of the present situation in the disaster management preparedness through a PowerPoint Presentation.
The DM took stock of the preparedness of the district concerning various natural calamities/disasters such as fire, avalanches, flash-floods, earthquakes, etc.
Stressing the importance of staying alert and prepared, he stressed the need to mitigate loopholes, wide dissemination of information and strengthen the men and machinery to face any eventuality. The toll free numbers of Fire and Emergency service and Police Viz. 101 and 100 respectively is the first communication system after a disaster.
While stressing the importance and relevance of conducting mock drills, he impressed upon the concerned to take regular review meetings on disaster preparedness with all the stakeholders.