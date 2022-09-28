DM Shopian conducts surprise raids on illegal mining at Keegam

In line with zero tolerance for illegal mining, the DM along with his team conducted these raids in different areas of the Keegam tehsil.

"We are trying to curb illegal mining that is taking place during the wee hours and evenings," DM said, adding that it is a menace and the District Administration is determined to eradicate this menace with legal strictness.

Vaishya said that concerned departments have been put on alert to check illegal mining in the district and instructed to conduct inspections and act tough against offenders along with making officials of the departments responsible for any laxity, to save the public resources.

DM emphasised that all illegal mining cases would be dealt with strictly under the rules and action against the violations will be taken on a fast-track basis.