DM Shopian seizes 2 JCB machines for illegal mining

Shopian: District Magistrate, ( DM ) Shopian,Sachin Kumar Vaishay seized two JCB machines, used in illegal mining, transportation of raw materials illegally during raids in Darazpor area of Turkawangama, Shopian.

In line with zero tolerance for illegal mining, District Magistrate along with his team conducted raids on different areas of Turkawangam to check illegal mining, extraction and transportation of raw materials last night, an official spokesman said.

These JCB machines were being used in illegal mining, extraction, transportation of raw materials illegally extracted during this operation.