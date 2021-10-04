DM Shopian seizes 2 JCB machines for illegal mining

Shopian: District Magistrate, ( DM ) Shopian,Sachin Kumar Vaishay seized two JCB machines, used in illegal mining, transportation of raw materials illegally during raids in Darazpor area of Turkawangama, Shopian.
In line with zero tolerance for illegal mining, District Magistrate along with his team conducted raids on different areas of Turkawangam to check illegal mining, extraction and transportation of raw materials last night, an official spokesman said.
These JCB machines were being used in illegal mining, extraction, transportation of raw materials illegally extracted during this operation.
"We are trying to curb mining that is taking place during the wee hours and evening,” DM said, adding that it is a menace and the District Administration has determined to eradicate this menace for ever.
Sachin said that District Administration has been put on alert to monitor illegal mining to protect these public resource.