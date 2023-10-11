Doctor dies, 7 injured in Anantnag accident

Anantnag: A doctor died while seven others were injured when a cab they were traveling in met with an accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Mushtaq Ahamd Shapoo of Zanlangam, Kokernag.

Dr Shapoo was an Ayurvedic doctor by profession.

An official said that the cab was on its way from Deesu to Vailoo village when it fell off a bridge, resulting in the death of Dr Shapoo on the spot and injuring seven others.

“The injured were rushed to a medical facility for treatment,” the official said.