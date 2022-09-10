Doda: DLC approves 4 Trout units under PMMSY, Capex Budget

Doda: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan today chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) here in the mini meeting hall of the DC office.

Four cases were presented before the Committee under PMMSY and Capex budget for the year 2022-23 and after detailed discussion the Panel Chairmanship of DDC approved all the cases for the creation of Trout rearing units.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a central scheme aimed at harnessing the fisheries sector potential in a sustainable manner to double the income of Fish Farmers and Fishers.