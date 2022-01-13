Dogs kill 14 sheep in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Stray dogs killed 14 sheep in Ganderbal on Wednesday night.
Locals said that the dogs attacked two sheds in Watlar, Lar in Ganderbal killing 14 sheep besides leaving many injured.
They said that a group of stray dogs barged into the shed of Abdul GaniBhat at Watlar and killed 10 sheep and injured over 12 sheep and lambs.
They said that 40 sheep were present in the shed at the time of the attack.
In a similar incident, dogs entered into the shed of another person GhulamQadirChopan in the same village and killed four sheep and injured several others.
Soon after the incident, a team of experts from the Sheep Husbandry Department visited the area to assess the situation and provide immediate first aid to the injured sheep.
Meanwhile, Ganderbal residents said that stray dogs had let loose a reign of terror while the administration was in a deep slumber.
Locals said that the Municipal Committee Ganderbal had failed to check the dog menace.
“People, particularly women and children are scared over the growing number of dogs in the district while the administration is doing nothing to check the dog population,” they said.
TehsildarLarUmerFarooq told Greater Kashmir that they had taken up the issue with Municipal Committee Ganderbal to check the increasing canine population in Ganderbal.
He said that a report was being compiled so that compensation was provided to the sheep owners who suffered losses in the twin dog attacks.
Earlier this month, stray dogs attacked a herd of sheep at AhangarMohalla in RamwariGund and killed 10 sheep.