Doing away with ‘Darbar Move’ practice not good for ‘integration’: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Apni President Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari Friday said that doing away with the practice of ‘Darbar Move’ will widen the gap between the people of Kashmir and Jammu. He asked the Lieutenant Governor to revisit his decision.

“Darbar Move was not about the budget but it was about people-to-people contact. Six lakh people from Kashmir visited Jammu and from Jammu around 2 lakh people used to come here (Kashmir). Now this people-to-people contact is gone and it is not good for the ‘integration,” Bukhari as per news agency Kashmir News Trust said. Bukhari was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a joining function at his party headquarters here.

He said Maharaja of Kashmir "had not started the practice of Darbar Move for enjoyment" but it was his vision to bridge the gap between people of Kashmir and Jammu.Bukhari said that he fails to understand the logic behind the recent decision about Darbar Move. “Even Prime Minister talks about people-to-people contact and ‘integration’. Out of Rs 80,000 Crore budget a meagre Rs 200 Crore were being spent on the practice of ‘Darbar Move.’ I don’t think this decision will yield any positive result,” Bukhari said.