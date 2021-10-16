Don’t be dejected over few leaders quitting NC: Farooq Abdullah to workers

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Saturday said that some of its leaders having quit the party of late should not lead to “discouragement and dejection” among the party workers but make them more united.

Addressing party workers of Kashmir province after senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani was re-elected as NC’s provincial president for the third consecutive term at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters here, Abdullah said, “If someone leaves the party, it should not bother us and we should not be dejected. We need to have an attitude of looking ahead and working together.”

He said that there was an important need for the NC cadre to “convey the objective and agenda of the party among the common masses”.