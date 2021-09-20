Don’t bypass proper channel for grievance redressal: Govt

Jammu: Tightening its noose further, the J&K government on Monday warned its employees of “disciplinary action” under Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956 if they approached higher offices including PMO, LG Secretariat, bypassing a proper channel for “redressal of genuine grievances.”
In a strongly-worded circular, GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi asked all employees working in various departments or organizations to “desist from approaching such offices henceforth and follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal.”
“It has been observed that some officers/officials working in various government departments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices viz., that of ... President's Secretariat, ...Prime Minister's Office, .. Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and the office of the Chief Secretary, for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters,” he pointed out. Dwivedi maintained that these acts, being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, were viewed seriously by the authorities.
“Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all employees working in various departments or organizations to desist from approaching such offices henceforth follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal of their genuine grievances. Any violation of these instructions by any employee shall invite strict disciplinary action under Rules,” GAD Commissioner warned.
Earlier on September 16, the J&K government had issued an order stating those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”
The government had issued a renewed set of instructions and parameters to be followed by the Administrative departments during periodic verification of character and antecedents of government employees. As per those parameters, every government employee was “mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a government servant.”
“Further, a government employee is bound by the J&K Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971 all the time during his service,” was another instruction. These rules contain various provisions covering a wide range of activities governing conduct of employees in public and private.
Parameters to be taken care of by the departments while verifying employees’ antecedents related to “involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition/ secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional act.”