Don’t bypass proper channel for grievance redressal: Govt

“It has been observed that some officers/officials working in various government departments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices viz., that of ... President's Secretariat, ...Prime Minister's Office, .. Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and the office of the Chief Secretary, for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters,” he pointed out. Dwivedi maintained that these acts, being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, were viewed seriously by the authorities.

“Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all employees working in various departments or organizations to desist from approaching such offices henceforth follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal of their genuine grievances. Any violation of these instructions by any employee shall invite strict disciplinary action under Rules,” GAD Commissioner warned.

Earlier on September 16, the J&K government had issued an order stating those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”