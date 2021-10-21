Don’t create impediments in education of children for non-payment of dues: FFRC

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for private schools has ordered that no private school is allowed to create impediments in the pursuit of education of children for non-payment of monthly dues.

However, the committee has stated that the management of the private schools are within their rights to seek recovery of the unpaid fees in accordance with law.

The order was issued after the FFRC was flooded with complaints against private schools for allegedly forcing the parents to “comply with illegal demands in violation of the Supreme Court judgments.” “The schools were asking parents to deposit huge/small amounts as refundable deposits besides forcing them to pay advance tuition fees either for six months or for whole year,” the FFRC order reads.