Don’t opt for All-India Quota for medical courses: NC MPs

The statement said that taking note of the perceived hardship to the J&K students due to the pooling of 15 percent of its MBBS seats in AIQ and 50 percent seat sharing for PG medical courses after NEET, the NC MPs expressed concern saying that the decisions to participate in the AIQ would impact aspirants in J&K more gravely compared to its consequences for other states.

“The proposition exposes J&K aspirants to greater disadvantage compared to their counterparts from other states. J&K is socially and educationally backward. A large number of students do not have access to schools equipped with modern tools of education. This apart, more than 90 percent of the students pass higher secondary examinations through State Board of School Education. There are only a few thousand students who pass the eligibility examination through CBSE. NEET is CBSE syllabus-based. So the bulk of aspirants from the state do not stand a chance to get selected for MBBS and BDS graduate and postgraduate courses,” they said.

The NC MPs said that a more serious reason to oppose NEET was on account of it being incongruous with J&K constitution as the decisions of the 5 August 2019 were still impending required constitutional validation from the constitutional bench.