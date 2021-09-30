Don’t opt for All-India Quota for medical courses: NC MPs

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Thursday cautioned the J&K government against participating in All-India Quota (AIQ) for admission to postgraduate courses and proposed 50 percent for MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB in AIQ under NEET.
In a joint statement Members of Parliament of NC Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said that the measure would expose J&K students to a greater disadvantage compared to their counterparts from other states because of being socially and educationally backward.
The statement said that taking note of the perceived hardship to the J&K students due to the pooling of 15 percent of its MBBS seats in AIQ and 50 percent seat sharing for PG medical courses after NEET, the NC MPs expressed concern saying that the decisions to participate in the AIQ would impact aspirants in J&K more gravely compared to its consequences for other states.
“The proposition exposes J&K aspirants to greater disadvantage compared to their counterparts from other states. J&K is socially and educationally backward. A large number of students do not have access to schools equipped with modern tools of education. This apart, more than 90 percent of the students pass higher secondary examinations through State Board of School Education. There are only a few thousand students who pass the eligibility examination through CBSE. NEET is CBSE syllabus-based. So the bulk of aspirants from the state do not stand a chance to get selected for MBBS and BDS graduate and postgraduate courses,” they said.
The NC MPs said that a more serious reason to oppose NEET was on account of it being incongruous with J&K constitution as the decisions of the 5 August 2019 were still impending required constitutional validation from the constitutional bench.
“Any such decision will undermine the constitutional propriety and anticipate the outcome of the final verdict of the constitutional bench,” they said.
The MPs said that the importance of J&K people as stakeholders in taking such decisions through popularly elected governments cannot be undermined or replaced by an unelected incumbent administration at the helm of affairs.
“Earlier J&K has been retaining all its seats for local students and opting out of AIQ. But the incumbent unelected administration has chosen to open up for the students from outside. This will further choke the already scant avenues for J&K youth. It will prove detrimental to the interests of our youth and jeopardise their future. The decision will also have a cascading effect in terms of depleting employment avenues of our educated and skilled youth in J&K and furthermore lead to brain drain. Opting for AIQ will escalate the brimming alienation among the J&K youth, who are already facing onslaught on their job avenues,” they said.