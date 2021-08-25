Don’t pick guns, stones: Mehbooba to youth

“It is time to put up a united face. I have asked my PAGD colleagues that we should sink our differences and fight together,” she said. Mufti said that people should not give up their hope as the circumstances would not remain the same.

“Didn't Vajpayee talk to militants? Even in 2016 a team of Indian political leaders dropped in at the doorsteps of a Hurriyat leader but they shut their doors thinking that this hard approach would fetch them something. Similarly, BJP thinks that they are in power and now they could do anything,” Mufti said.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Mufti said, “What people of Kashmir should expect from this government which has vended its airports, power stations, highways and railways.”

She said that BJP had undone all the developments made by the Congress during the last 70 years. The PDP chief said that Congress played an instrumental role in making J&K a part of India. “J&K had acceded to Nehru’s and Gandhi’s secular India. Had there not been a secular culture, which is now gradually being eroded, I don't think J&K would have acceded to India,” Mufti said.

She said that during her June 24 meeting with the PM, she warned him that if the government’s strong-arm methods continued, it would have serious repercussions.