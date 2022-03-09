DOODH GANGA POLLUTION, ILLEGAL MINING | NGT slashes Rs 3 crore penalty on Govt

Srinagar: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slashed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the erring officers of the J&K government and polluters for not taking steps to control pollution and illegal mining in Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul in Budgam.

The petition ‘Raja Muzaffar Bhat versus the Government of J&K’ was listed before the Principal Bench of NGT on Tuesday.

The NGT order said that the State be held liable to pay an interim compensation of Rs 1 crore each under all the three heads (solid waste, liquid waste, and Illegal mining) which is to be deposited in a separate account of Deputy Commissioner Budgam to be utilised for the restoration of the environment.