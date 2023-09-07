Doodhpathri gets connected to telecom network

Budgam: The upcoming tourist resort of Doodhpathri got connected to a telecom network on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo inaugurated the first-ever cellular network connectivity at the famed tourist destination, Doodhpathri.

The telecom towers have been installed by Jio.

Speaking on the occasion, Labroo said that the cellular connectivity, which was a long pending demand at such a beautiful tourist destination, was a much-required achievement for the district administration and all other stakeholders.

He said that the network facility would not only help in promoting this destination as one of the best tourist spots in J&K but also enhance the livelihood opportunity for the locals at this destination.

Expressing his happiness over the development, the DC thanked the telecom company, Tourism Department, Forest Department, and all other stakeholders for their support in ensuring installation of the twin towers at Doodhpathri in the shortest possible time.