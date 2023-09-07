Doodhpathri gets connected to telecom network

Budgam: The upcoming tourist resort of Doodhpathri got connected to a telecom network on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo inaugurated the first-ever cellular network connectivity at the famed tourist destination, Doodhpathri.
The telecom towers have been installed by Jio.
Speaking on the occasion, Labroo said that the cellular connectivity, which was a long pending demand at such a beautiful tourist destination, was a much-required achievement for the district administration and all other stakeholders.
He said that the network facility would not only help in promoting this destination as one of the best tourist spots in J&K but also enhance the livelihood opportunity for the locals at this destination.
Expressing his happiness over the development, the DC thanked the telecom company, Tourism Department, Forest Department, and all other stakeholders for their support in ensuring installation of the twin towers at Doodhpathri in the shortest possible time.
He said that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) led administration was committed to develop Doodhpathri and other tourist spots including Yusmarg and Tosamaidaan in Budgam as tourism hubs not only in Kashmir but all across the country and all efforts were afoot to develop tourist related facilities.
Labroo said that the network facility would prove to be a major development in changing the overall tourism scenario of this tourist spot.
He said that the Budgam district administration had also invited NIFT Srinagar to provide designing support for the development of tourist shelters, selfie points, and beautification of traditional Doks at the spot.
The DC said that efforts were on to ensure development of additional toilet blocks, cafeteria, and parking facility at Doodhpathri.
He said that 8 lakh tourists visited Doodhpathri during last season, however, this year, the number of tourist footfalls had been recorded as 14 lakh so far.
SSP Budgam, Al-Tahir Gillani said that the destination without the network facility was a cause of concern for all, however, the issue was addressed now and would prove to be a game changer for its tourism potential.