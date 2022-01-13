Doodhpathri Road continues to remain closed after snowfall

“ It is now almost a week since we have witnessed heavy snowfall in Kashmir , but unfortunately the Raiyar Doodhpathri Road is still closed. This stretch of around seven kms has not been cleared with the result tourists are not coming to Doodhpathri. This is unfortunate, ” said Ghulam Nabi a local resident of Raiyar village

The Mechanical Engineering Wing has recently sent a dedicated snow cutting machine to Budgam and the same was used to clear Kanidajan -Yusmarg road but the machine has not been sent to Doodhpathri. Some reports say newly procured snow cutting machine Fresia has been damaged at Yusmarg and is under repair with the result it could not be sent to Doodhpathri.