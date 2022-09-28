Doon International School holds quiz competition

Today, on 28th September, 2022, we witnessed again a glimpse of one such sharing and we called it Doon's Inter-School Quiz Competition. The word competition was just a catalyst to boost the memory and timely response enzymes of all the participating teams- DPS Budgam, DPS Srinagar, Army Public School, Mallinson, Tyndale Biscoe, Kashmir Harvard, Kashmir Valley, Green Valley, and our school, Doon International School, Srinagar,” the school said.

Chairman, Showkat Hussain Khan, encouraged the participants from all the schools and invoked amongst them the desire to accumulate knowledge and information and disperse it judiciously.