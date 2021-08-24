Dozens of deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan

Srinagar: Several deputations and individuals Tuesday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan at civil secretariat here and apprised him of their grievances and demands.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of the advisor in this regard.

The spokesman said that a delegation of Durga Nagar Welfare Committee met the advisor and raised several issues.

They also said that the newly-appointed Relief Commissioner should be directed to visit the camp and take a review of the people’s issues.

The spokesman said that another delegation from Lasjan raised several issues of public importance in their locality while another delegation of retired employees of the International Convention Centre also met the advisor and raised several issues and sought their redress.

According to the spokesman, several delegations and individuals from Srinagar and other areas also called on the advisor and raised their matters pertaining to the Power Development Department, Rural Development Department, Tourism and other departments.

The spokesman said that the advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured an early redress of their genuine demands and issues.

He said that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redress.

The spokesman said that in some cases, the advisor also gave on-spot instructions to the concerned officers for the redress of their grievances.