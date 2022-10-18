Dozens of vehicles stuck on snow-covered Mughal Road

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch's Surankote subdivision launched a massive rescue operation as dozens of vehicles got stuck on the Mughal Road.
Officials said that the Mughal Road was closed for all kinds of vehicles on Tuesday evening and no further movement of vehicles was allowed but vehicles that were already plying on road got stuck.
“Fresh snowfall occurred in the upper reaches including the mountain passes where Mughal Road is located and a thin blanket of snow is also covering Mughal Road stretch, causing severe slippery conditions,” the officials said.
They said that several vehicles got stuck on the road, especially between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana in Poonch district’s jurisdiction after which security forces launched a massive rescue operation that was still on.
“The operation has been launched jointly by J&K Police, Traffic Police, and Indian Army. It started at around 9 pm and is still on,” Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir.
He said that dozens of vehicles got stuck on the road and that they cleared the majority of these vehicles and efforts were on to clear the remaining vehicles.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani said that 40 to 50 people had so far been evacuated from the area and provided safe passage towards Surankote.