Dozens of vehicles stuck on snow-covered Mughal Road

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch's Surankote subdivision launched a massive rescue operation as dozens of vehicles got stuck on the Mughal Road.

Officials said that the Mughal Road was closed for all kinds of vehicles on Tuesday evening and no further movement of vehicles was allowed but vehicles that were already plying on road got stuck.

“Fresh snowfall occurred in the upper reaches including the mountain passes where Mughal Road is located and a thin blanket of snow is also covering Mughal Road stretch, causing severe slippery conditions,” the officials said.

They said that several vehicles got stuck on the road, especially between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana in Poonch district’s jurisdiction after which security forces launched a massive rescue operation that was still on.