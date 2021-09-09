DPR for Vailoo-Singhpora tunnel submitted, final approval awaited

“It took more than a year to finalise the tender, causing a delay in the entire process,” an official said.

After short-listing three tenders, the NHIDC engaged Rodic Consultants Private Limited in a joint venture with Getnisa-Euro Studios to set the preparation of DPR into motion in early 2018.

The official said that the consultancy again took more than three years to prepare the DPR.

“The DPR has been submitted to us by the consultancy. However, certain observations related to geotechnical work raised in the report need to be addressed first before it is finalized,” Deputy General Manager, NHIDC, Jhon Wali Shaik told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the project report would then be sent for final approval.

Another official said that the land acquisition was the major hassle in the project.

“The land acquisition is on. However, it is a time-consuming process and that is the major hurdle they are facing,” he said.

The preliminary report of the project has already been prepared and the project is likely to cost around Rs 5000 crore.

Though conceptualised four decades ago, the 140-km Anantnag-Kokernag-Kishtwar road was opened for light motor vehicles only in 2009.