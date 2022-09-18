DPS Srinagar, Green Valley jointly win inter-school debate

Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar and Green Valley Educational Institute jointly won the inter-school debate while Mallinson Girls School was declared the runner-up team on Sunday.
A statement of the DPS Srinagar issued here said that DPS Srinagar organised the annual inter-school debate that witnessed the participation of 12 schools across the Srinagar district – Tyndale Biscoe School, Mallinson Girls School, Burn Hall School, Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, S P Higher Secondary School, Green Valley Educational Institute, Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Doon International School, International Delhi Public School, and KV-1.
The statement said that the debate was modeled on a discussion based on the topic ‘Substance abuse should be decriminalised and declared an issue of psychological health’.
It said that a diverse exchange of opinions was observed among the student participants and it helped student participants put their cognition on this contemporary socio-legal issue.
The statement said that there was a tie for the winning trophy declared by the jury. The trophy was shared by DPS Srinagar and Green Valley Educational Institute with Madiha Tariq and Nur Sadiq representing DPS Srinagar and Ayat Imtiyaz and Mehrukh Fatima representing Green Valley.
It said that maintaining the legacy and in light of their motto ‘Service before Self', DPS Srinagar handed over the trophy to Green Valley Educational Institute.
The statement said that Ayat from Green Valley bagged the ‘Best Speaker Award’ and Mallinson Girls School was declared the runner-up team.
It said that speaking on the occasion, Principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted to host the stellar group of students and witness the exchange of their ideas. It is a moment of great pride for us. Our joint win means the world to us.”
Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “At DPS Srinagar we have always been committed to the exchange of ideas, and thoughts. This debate is a testimony to our efforts. Congratulations to all stakeholders.”