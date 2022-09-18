DPS Srinagar, Green Valley jointly win inter-school debate

It said that maintaining the legacy and in light of their motto ‘Service before Self', DPS Srinagar handed over the trophy to Green Valley Educational Institute.

The statement said that Ayat from Green Valley bagged the ‘Best Speaker Award’ and Mallinson Girls School was declared the runner-up team.

It said that speaking on the occasion, Principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted to host the stellar group of students and witness the exchange of their ideas. It is a moment of great pride for us. Our joint win means the world to us.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “At DPS Srinagar we have always been committed to the exchange of ideas, and thoughts. This debate is a testimony to our efforts. Congratulations to all stakeholders.”