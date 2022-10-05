Dr Darakhshan Andrabi meets Home Minister

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board JKUT Dr Darakhshan Andrabi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan Srinagar and discussed many issues for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, Dr Andrabi gave presentation about the reformative steps taken by the Waqf Board in J&K which got applauds from the Home Minister.

He assured Dr Andrabi about all required help from the government to streamline and develop sufi shrines in the UT.

The policy of converting Waqf assets into productive units for the public welfare was hailed by Amit Shah.