Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Shameem Dev Azad, Dr R L Shant awarded

Srinagar: The 8th Edition of the Harmony India Awards function was organised by Harmony Cultural Foundation in which 18 awardees were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields including Visual Art, Literature, Music, Acting, Sports, Journalism, Social Work, Community Services.

According to a press note, Harmony India Special Award for this year was conferred upon eminent politician and writer Dr Darakhshan Andrabi for her social and intellectual contribution.

Andrabi while receiving the award said that she felt like standing at her maternal home and mentioned that this award will always remain special to her as she receives it from her own people who are committed with missionary zeal for harmony and brotherhood.

Life time achievement award for this year was conferred upon Prof Rattan Lal Shant for his outstanding contribution in the field of Kashmiri Literature and Language, National Icon Award was conferred upon M K Raina for his outstanding contribution in the field of Acting and Direction.