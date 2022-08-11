Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visits Bijbehara

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and National Executive Member of BJP Dr Darakhsan Andrabi today visited Bijbehara in South Kashmir and participated in a programme at Zeba Aapa Educational Institute in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
According to a press note, Dr Andrabi felicitated the Padma Shri Awardee social activist and the Chairman of this Institute Padmashree Javed Ahmad Tak and presented him the tricolour as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan.
Dr Andrabi dined with the special children and gave them presents too. These children with special abilities presented the national anthem and the patriotic songs and acted on their tunes.
The children unfurled the national flag along with Dr Andrabi and performed different items related to the glory of India and the glory of education system.
While speaking on the occasion Dr Andrabi said,”After seven decades, we have a government at the centre which searches for the deserving for every felicitation.
It was Modiji himself who talked about the noble cause of Zeba Aapa Institute and also the contribution of Javed Ahmad Tak for education and sustenance of the children with special abilities in his Mann Ki Baat programme.”
She added that later the Government of India awarded him with the prestigious civilian award Padmashree in recognition of his services. “Such people are undoubtedly inspiring and we need to respect them so that their noble mission spreads around,” said Dr Andrabi.
While interacting with the children Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that these children with special abilities are ''our treasury of talent and we all need to encourage them to fight the challenges of life and excel like Javed Ahmad Tak.'' SDM of Bijbehara Jahangir Ahmad was also present.