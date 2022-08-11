Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visits Bijbehara

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and National Executive Member of BJP Dr Darakhsan Andrabi today visited Bijbehara in South Kashmir and participated in a programme at Zeba Aapa Educational Institute in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to a press note, Dr Andrabi felicitated the Padma Shri Awardee social activist and the Chairman of this Institute Padmashree Javed Ahmad Tak and presented him the tricolour as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan.

Dr Andrabi dined with the special children and gave them presents too. These children with special abilities presented the national anthem and the patriotic songs and acted on their tunes.