Dr Darakhshan distributes relief cheques among fire victims

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, today distributed relief cheques among Hazratbal fire victims.

According to a press note ,she visited Hazratbal where two days ago a massive fire had destroyed shopping establishments and residential houses. Dr Andrabi took stock of the devastation caused by the massive fire which had made dozens of families homeless and had also burnt the shopping centre owned by Waqf Board.

She talked to the residents and the business persons who had got effected by the calamity. She was accompanied by Waqf Board Tehsildar cum Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Imam of Dargah Dr Kamaluddin Farooqi and local police and civil officers from different departments.

Dr Andrabi distributed relief cheques of Rs 50,000 per family on the spot to those whose houses were damaged in the fire.

"I do not believe in visiting the people in distress like tourists and consoling them by hollow statements. We came to hold their hand and offer them a kick starting for their rebuilding their nests. Waqf has limited sources but we wanted to offer these distressed people a small amount to begin with", said Dr Andrabi. She assured all that she will soon submit the request for a suitable compensation to Lieutenant Governor and she was hopeful that adequate help will pour in. In reply to a question about the reasons of the fire, Dr Andrabi said that fast track enquiry will begin soon and if any deliberate lapse was found, stern action will be taken.