Dr Darakhshan unfurls tricolour at Waqf Headquarters

Jammu: J&K Waqf Board organised Republic Day Function for the first time at Waqf Central Office Complex in Jammu where Chairperson of the Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi unfurled the National flag & addressed the gathering, a press note said.
All the staff of Waqf Board and prominent Imams and civil society members participated in the function. Board Member Suhail Kazmi, CEO Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and the Administrator Mudassir Iqbal were also present on the occasion.
In her address Dr Andrabi said, “We are proud to be born as Indians. We have strong inclusive cultural foundations at the base of our vibrant democracy and we celebrate unity in diversity; thus teach the world the mantra of peace and coexistence”.
Dr Andrabi said that now majority of the J&K residents proudly hold the tricolour in their hands but celebrate the national festivals with fervour & this is a slap on the face of those politicians who used to threaten us insulting the tricolour.