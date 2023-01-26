Dr Darakhshan unfurls tricolour at Waqf Headquarters

Jammu: J&K Waqf Board organised Republic Day Function for the first time at Waqf Central Office Complex in Jammu where Chairperson of the Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi unfurled the National flag & addressed the gathering, a press note said.

All the staff of Waqf Board and prominent Imams and civil society members participated in the function. Board Member Suhail Kazmi, CEO Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and the Administrator Mudassir Iqbal were also present on the occasion.