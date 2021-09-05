Dr G M Malik awarded Professorship Academic Excellence Award

Srinagar: Dr G M Malik, former professor and Head of the Department of Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar was awarded Professorship Academic Excellence Award by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at an function held at IMA headquarters at New Delhi.

A statement issued here said that he was felicitated by IMA President Dr Jai Lal for his immense contribution during 39 years services in research, international publications, teaching MBBS and MD students at GMC Srinagar, ASCCOMS Jammu, SKIMS Medical College Srinagar and at King Saud University Riyadh Central Hospital, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It said that Dr Malik is the founder and chief editor of internationally indexed medical journal, JK Practitioner which has been running for 27 years.

The statement said that he is also founder state president of JK IMA and Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) state branches.

It said that it was for the first time that such a prestigious award had been awarded to any current or former GMC Srinagar faculty member.

The statement said that the doctors’ fraternity congratulated Dr Malik for the achievement.