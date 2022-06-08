Dr Haseeb Mughal joins as DIG Poonch-Rajouri range

Rajouri: Dr Haseeb Mughal on Wednesday joined as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Rajouri- Poonch range in presence of staff of range headquarters and senior police officers of district Rajouri.
Dr Haseeb was recently elevated to the post of Deputy Inspector General after being inducted in IPS a few months ago.
Officer after taking over the charge held a meeting with staff of range office and took a stock of working of all the sections of office.
He focused on efforts to further make public friendly, transparent and accountable system.