Dr Jitendra hails officials for evacuating Rajouri youth from Dhaka to AIIMS

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and Jammu officials to ensure safe shifting of the injured student, hailing from Rajouri district of J&K, from Bangladesh hospital to AIIMS New Delhi.

“I deeply appreciate the painstaking effort put in, day and night, for the last 4 days by my staff colleague Sh M Venkatesan to ensure that Shoaib Lone, the injured student from #JammuAndKashmir who was on a Ventilator in a Bangladesh Hospital, got safely shifted to AIIMS New Delhi,” tweeted Dr Jitendra.