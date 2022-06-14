Dr Jitendra hails officials for evacuating Rajouri youth from Dhaka to AIIMS

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and Jammu officials to ensure safe shifting of the injured student, hailing from Rajouri district of J&K, from Bangladesh hospital to AIIMS New Delhi.
“I deeply appreciate the painstaking effort put in, day and night, for the last 4 days by my staff colleague Sh M Venkatesan to ensure that Shoaib Lone, the injured student from #JammuAndKashmir who was on a Ventilator in a Bangladesh Hospital, got safely shifted to AIIMS New Delhi,” tweeted Dr Jitendra.
“I also appreciate the continuous follow-up by our Jammu team led by Sh Sanjiv Sharma who was in constant touch with the patient Shoaib’s attendant Faisal Lone,” he further tweeted.
Shoaib Lone, an MBBS student from Rajouri studying in a Dhaka medical college had sustained injuries in a car accident there and was admitted in a a hospital there. His family had approached J&K BJP leaders including the UT president Ravinder Raina requesting his evacuation to India.
Raina brought the matter to the notice of central leadership, thus following PM’s intervention Shoaib was airlifted from Dhaka hospital to AIIMS in New Delhi. Presently Shoaib is under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.