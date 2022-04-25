Dr Jitendra Singh visits Baramulla

Baramulla: As part of Union Government’s special outreach Programme to get first hand appraisal of various developmental parameters, Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday chaired a meeting at Dak Bungalow Baramulla and reviewed progress of work being carried out under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP).
The Minister also visited and inspected Government Medical College Baramulla where he interacted with the faculty and the students and also took stock of the developmental work.
Speaking during the meeting, Union Minister said that Central Government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all. He said that ADP closely focuses on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the developmental economy.
The minister said that the areas such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana, electronic National Agriculture Market, Bharat Net facility in each Panchayat, financial inclusion shall be some of the aspects to be addressed under ADP.
Deliberating on the mechanism of the programme Dr. Singh said that the districts are encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others.
Praising the work done in Baramulla under ADP, he said that by means of aspirational district there is contribution at different levels of work culture, social culture and behavioural culture to achieve the standard prescribed benchmark. He praised the utility of the model and said that it is based on a scientific approach which has the scope of dynamic real-time evaluation.