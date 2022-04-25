Dr Jitendra Singh visits Baramulla

The minister said that the areas such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana, electronic National Agriculture Market, Bharat Net facility in each Panchayat, financial inclusion shall be some of the aspects to be addressed under ADP.

Deliberating on the mechanism of the programme Dr. Singh said that the districts are encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others.

Praising the work done in Baramulla under ADP, he said that by means of aspirational district there is contribution at different levels of work culture, social culture and behavioural culture to achieve the standard prescribed benchmark. He praised the utility of the model and said that it is based on a scientific approach which has the scope of dynamic real-time evaluation.