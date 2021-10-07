Dr Kawoosa delivers extension lecture

Srinagar : Kashmir University’s Markaz-i-Noor Centre for Shaikh-ul-Aalam Studies (CSAS) on Thursday organised an extension lecture.

The lecture titled -“I am Consciousness”- was delivered by Dr M A Kawosa, IFS. In his lecture, Dr Kawosa discussed at length the theme of consciousness based on his recent book- “I Am Consciousness”. He called upon the audience to “know thyself” and importantly to realize what it means to “know thyself”.

Professor G N Khaki, Chairman CSAS, welcomed the guest speaker and hoped that the lecture will immensely benefit the audience especially given its significance in the modern world when materialism has gained ground. The function was presided over by writer and social commentator Dr Maroof Shah, who chaired the session. In his address, Dr Shah appreciated the contents of the lecture and urged University of Kashmir to set up a Centre of Consciousness Studies and include the theme in the syllabi of various departments and organise debates around it.

The talk was, among others, attended by academicians including Prof Noor Baba, Prof Nusrat Bazaz, Dr Iffat Maqbool, Dr Mufti Mudasir, Dr Afaq Aziz, Dr Abid Gulzar. A number of research scholars and students of the University also attended the talk apart from many who joined it in online mode.