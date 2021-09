Jammu: Dr lrfan Robbani, Professor Department of Radio-diagnosis and Imaging Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has been appointed as Principal SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar.

“The sanction to his appointment has been accorded in the pay Level 14 (144200-218200) on tenure basis for a period of two years and further orders on full time basis,” said the GAD order referring to the approval of the Chairperson, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar.