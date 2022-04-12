Dr Sehrish receives prestigious SKOCH award for SAATH

Srinagar: Mission Director, Jammu & Kashmir Rural livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, today received the prestigious SKOCH Award for outstanding contribution towards the economic development of rural women under programme SAATH.

In recognition of the achievements by the JKRLM under the programme SAATH, the SKOCH foundation has conferred the prestigious SKOCH Award upon the JKRLM.

Commenting on this recognition, Dr. Sehrish said, “This award is a recognition of the efforts of the thousands of women in Jammu and Kashmir who are transforming the rural economy by becoming agents of positive change and growth. We will continue to work hard and strive for greater excellence and better opportunities in the goal of nation building”.