Srinagar: Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Zargar son of Khazir Muhammad Zargar of Maharaja Bazar presently at Jawahar Nagar passed away today. He was 88.

He was the father of renowned gastroenterologist and former Director SKIMS Dr Showkat Zargar. People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

According to the bereaved family, Fateh Khawani will be held at 11 am on Sunday, October 30 at their graveyard near Polytechnic College Gogji Bagh.