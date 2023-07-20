Dr Singla hails Anantnag administration for ensuring smooth Amarnath Yatra

Anantnag: Secretary Revenue and Nodal Officer for Amarnath Yatra via Pahalgam Axis, Dr Piyush Singla Thursday hailed the district administration Anantnag for ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

He held a virtual meeting with DC Anantnag, Dr Syed Fakruddin Hamid and other government officials stationed at Panchtarni campsite to review arrangements for the ongoing Yatra.

“ We have to ensure convenient and smooth conduct of Holy Yatra,” Singla told the officers.

The Nodal Officer expressed satisfaction with the conduct of yatra so far and appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. “The unwavering commitment of all stakeholders to ensure safety and comfort of the pilgrims is appreciable,” Singla said.

He also lauded the District Administration Anantnag for their efforts towards ensuring a safe Yatra.