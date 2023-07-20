Dr Singla hails Anantnag administration for ensuring smooth Amarnath Yatra

Anantnag: Secretary Revenue and Nodal Officer for Amarnath Yatra via Pahalgam Axis, Dr Piyush Singla Thursday hailed the district administration Anantnag for ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage.
He held a virtual meeting with DC Anantnag, Dr Syed Fakruddin Hamid and other government officials stationed at Panchtarni campsite to review arrangements for the ongoing Yatra.
“ We have to ensure convenient and smooth conduct of Holy Yatra,” Singla told the officers.
The Nodal Officer expressed satisfaction with the conduct of yatra so far and appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. “The unwavering commitment of all stakeholders to ensure safety and comfort of the pilgrims is appreciable,” Singla said.
He also lauded the District Administration Anantnag for their efforts towards ensuring a safe Yatra.
Dr Singla further said, “As the Amarnath Yatra progresses, we remain committed to closely monitoring the arrangements and addressing any challenges that may arise promptly. The collective determination of the authorities and stakeholders involved underscores their dedication to make this year’s Amarnath Yatra a resounding success.”
He added that Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and the Shrine Board are meticulously overseeing all the arrangements.
The Nodal Officer during the meeting also appreciated the ‘Yatra Mitra’ team for their relentless support and assistance in facilitating the smooth and clean pilgrimage journey for the devotees, and contributing significantly to this year’s Yatra’s overall success. DC Anantnag assured wholehearted support from the district administration to facilitate the Yatra and maintain a harmonious environment for all pilgrims.
“To ensure a fulfilling and comfortable pilgrimage, continuous monitoring of Yatra related activities including security, travel and sanitation is being undertaken,” DC said.
Pertinently, ‘Yatra Mitra’ is an initiative of Camp Director Panchtarni and was launched during SANJY 2022, for providing a round the clock helping hand in shifting of patients from campsite to the Base Hospital, evacuation of patients from Base Hospital to Helipad for shifting to other hospital through helicopter, guidance to the yatris to their desired destinations, and promotion of cleanliness.