Srinagar: The Social Welfare Department has sought comments/suggestions from all stakeholders regarding the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules 2021 framed under J&K Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

According to a communiqué issued here today by the department, the interested stakeholders can submit their suggestions/response on the draft on departmental website: jksocialwelfare.nic.in within the stipulated time period.