Drinking water shortage in Handwara village

Kupwara: The residents of Dar Mohalla, Guloora in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Friday held a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failing to provide them drinking water for last several years.

Carrying wooden logs and pots, a group of residents including women staged a protest on the Kuhroo-Unisoo road, bringing traffic to a complete halt. The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage the protest.

They alleged that the authorities had failed to provide them water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.