Drinking water shortage in Handwara village

Kupwara: The residents of Dar Mohalla, Guloora in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Friday held a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failing to provide them drinking water for last several years.
Carrying wooden logs and pots, a group of residents including women staged a protest on the Kuhroo-Unisoo road, bringing traffic to a complete halt. The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage the protest.
They alleged that the authorities had failed to provide them water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
They said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past but to no avail.
“We have been forced to hit the streets as the department has failed to mitigate out problems,” a female protestor said.
The protestors were pacified by a police party headed by Inspector Shahid following which traffic was restored.