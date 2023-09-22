Drive against child labour launched in Sopore

She further added that children are forced to work in restaurants, shops and factories to support their families who are stricken by poverty and other tragedies of life.

“Our main aim is to reach out to these children and help to create a conducive environment for their proper care and protection,” she said.

“The juvenile justice Act ensures that every child is protected and gets proper care. The JJ Act prioritizes facilitating the stay of children with their families rather than care homes; children can be moved to care homes only after alternative solutions fail,” said Sameer Ahmed, Child Welfare Committee member Baramulla.

During the drive 20 children were found involved in child labor in various shops and factories. The owners of these factories were warned to desist from engaging children in work or else strict action will be taken against anyone found to be indulging in such practices.

“Children are the most valuable assets of any society, they are the most innocent and sensitive souls who need to be dealt with care and affection and it is our collective responsibility to protect their rights and stop them from falling prey to any kind of violence,” said Muzamil Bashir of District Child Protection Unit, Baramulla.