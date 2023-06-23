Drive against tobacco sale near educational institutions conducted in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a significant effort to curb the sale of tobacco products in close proximity to educational institutions, Baramulla Police in collaboration with officers from the Revenue and Education department, under Nasha Mukt Abiyan launched a special drive.

A fine to the tune of `2600 was realised from shopkeepers for selling tobacco products in Uri, Salamabad and Jhulla areas of the district.

Police Party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri alongwith Executive Magistrate, Principal GDC Uri & ZEO Uri conducted surprise checking of shopkeepers located near educational institutions in Uri, Salamabad and Jhulla. A fine to the tune of Rs 2600 was realised from the shopkeepers for selling tobacco products. The checking was aimed to check the selling of tobacco by shopkeepers near educational institutions.