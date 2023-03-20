Drive against traffic violations launched in Sopore

Sopore: To curb the menace of traffic violations in Sopore area of Baramulla district, Mujahid Nazir Ahmad DYSP traffic north Kashmir along with his team launched a drive against traffic violators, especially overloading, overspeeding, rash and stunt driving and not wearing of helmets.
During the drive scores of motorcyclists and other vehicles were e-challaned as per the new motor vehicle act.
DySP stressed on the motorcyclists to wear helmet during driving and he also requested the owners of the other vehicles, transporters to extend their full co-operation to traffic cops, “so that a proper check over the violators is maintained.”
He also asked vehicle operators to adhere to prescribed speed limits and avoid overloading, rash and negligent/ stunt driving on the road, so that the precocious human lives could be saved.