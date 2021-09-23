Driver killed in Pampore accident

Pampore: A driver was killed in a road accident on Thursday in Kandizal at Pampore area of Pulwama district. An official said that on the intervening night of 22-23 September, an accident took place near Kandizal crossing between a dumper bearing registration number JK18C-3212 with a Tata mobile registration number JK13C-6997 in which the driver of Tata mobile received critical injuries. He said that the driver, identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat of Lariyar Tral was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead. The official said that police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation. KNS