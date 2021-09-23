Kashmir

Driver killed in Pampore accident

Driver killed in Pampore accident
Representational ImageFile/ GK
GKNN
;

Pampore: A driver was killed in a road accident on Thursday in Kandizal at Pampore area of Pulwama district. An official said that on the intervening night of 22-23 September, an accident took place near Kandizal crossing between a dumper bearing registration number JK18C-3212 with a Tata mobile registration number JK13C-6997 in which the driver of Tata mobile received critical injuries. He said that the driver, identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat of Lariyar Tral was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead. The official said that police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation. KNS

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com