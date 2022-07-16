Drone movement on LoC triggers panic in Mendhar

Rajouri: Two days after a massive infiltration attempt was foiled on Line of Control (LoC) in Karmara area of Poonch sector, army opened fire on a drone, which was seen moving on LoC in Balnoi area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

The drone that came from PoK side returned towards the area after the army firing . A massive search operation has been launched.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, army jawans deployed on forward locations of Line of Control in Balnoi Mankote of Mendhar sub division observed an aerial suspicious movement which on close monitoring was found to be of a drone.