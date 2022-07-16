Drone movement on LoC triggers panic in Mendhar

Rajouri: Two days after a massive infiltration attempt was foiled on Line of Control (LoC) in Karmara area of Poonch sector, army opened fire on a drone, which was seen moving on LoC in Balnoi area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.
The drone that came from PoK side returned towards the area after the army firing . A massive search operation has been launched.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, army jawans deployed on forward locations of Line of Control in Balnoi Mankote of Mendhar sub division observed an aerial suspicious movement which on close monitoring was found to be of a drone.
"The army jawans on duty raised an alarm and then restored to gunfire on drone and attempted to shot it down," the officials said.
They added that after firing by army jawans, the drone was seen returning to its area of origin in PoK.
"Soon after the incident, a high alert was issued and troops of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the entire area and launched searches," the official sources said adding that searches were going on when thelast reports came in.
"There are no evidences or indications that anything has been dropped by drone but still a high alert has been sounded and searches are going on," the official sources said.