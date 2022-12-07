Drug Abuse: 66 FIRs, 117 arrested, 15 booked under PSA in Budgam this year

Budgam: Police has registered 66 FIRs, arrested 117 persons and booked 15 others under Public Safety Act in drug abuse cases so far this year in central Kashmir’s Budgam district here,

“In our sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from district Budgam during the current year, we have registered 66 FIRs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act in which 117 persons have been arrested,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan said. He said 15 vehicles were also seized.

SSP said that 15 notorious drug peddlers have been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA).*