Drug Abuse: 66 FIRs, 117 arrested, 15 booked under PSA in Budgam this year

Budgam: Police has registered 66 FIRs, arrested 117 persons and booked 15 others under Public Safety Act in drug abuse cases so far this year in central Kashmir’s Budgam district here,
“In our sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from district Budgam during the current year, we have registered 66 FIRs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act in which 117 persons have been arrested,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan said. He said 15 vehicles were also seized.
SSP said that 15 notorious drug peddlers have been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA).*
Giving details, he said that in Police Station Budgam, 24 cases were registered, 44 persons arrested, eight vehicle seized and three persons detained under PSA this year.
Police Station Khansahib, he said registered three cases, arrested 15 persons, seized one vehicle seized and one person was detained under PSA. Police Station Magam, registered 13 cases, arrested 18 persons, seized three vehicles and detained seven persons under PSA
Similarly, he said Police Station Beerwah registered 13 cases, arrested 21 persons and seized two vehicles while Police Station Chadoora registered seven cases, arrested nine persons arrested, booked two persons under PSA.
He said Police Station Khag registered five cases, arrested eight persons and one was detained under PSA while as Police Station Charar Shareef registered one case, arrested two persons and detained one drug peddler under PSA.
“Seizures made: Charas = 4 Kgs and 753 Grams, Spasmo Proxivon tablets = 4644 Tablets, Codeine Phosphate 353 Bottles, Cannabis Powder 108 Kg 380 Grams, Heroin 147 grams, Poppy Straw 561 Kg and 400 Grams. Cash amounting to Rs 3,03,355 has been seized from arrested drug peddlers.
15 vehicles used for commission of the crime have also been seized under NDPS , among these seized vehicles, one vehicle Wagon R bearing registration No.JK04G 1662 has been recommended for confiscation after proper enquiry conducted U/S 68 E of NDPS Act,” SSP said. He said Illegal Bung/ Poppy cultivated on 18 Kanals and 7 Marlas of land has been destroyed.
“In order to generate awareness among the general public particularly youth about the ill effects of narcotics, 31 quality awareness programmes/rallies* have been conducted at various colleges, Higher Secondary, Schools and other places in the district. 132 drug addicts have been given proper Counselling at Drug Deaddiction Centre District Police Lines Budgam,” he said.
“Budgam Police reiterates it yet again to all community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood,” SSP said adding that persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. “Our consistent actions against drug peddler should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”