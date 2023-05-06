Drug demand reduction programme held at GHSS Bandipora

Bamdipora: An outreach program on Drug Demand Reduction was today organised by the District Drug De-addiction Centre Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Bandipora, here.

The programme was attended by a huge gathering of students and the staff members of the institution along With SMDC members and members from Municipal Council Bandipora.

Speakers during the programme gave an in-depth briefing about the menace of drug addiction prevalent in Kashmir valley.