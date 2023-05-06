Drug demand reduction programme held at GHSS Bandipora

Bamdipora: An outreach program on Drug Demand Reduction was today organised by the District Drug De-addiction Centre Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Bandipora, here.
The programme was attended by a huge gathering of students and the staff members of the institution along With SMDC members and members from Municipal Council Bandipora.
Speakers during the programme gave an in-depth briefing about the menace of drug addiction prevalent in Kashmir valley.
Sofi Sameena, Medical Expert discussed about the symptoms associated with the addiction and Javad Ahmad, programme expert talked about withdrawal symptoms of drug addiction and intervention provided by experts at the rehabilitation center in Kashmir.
Later, an interactive session was also held with students. It was given out that main aim of the programme was to spread awareness amongst the student community to take necessary steps for curbing the drug menace.