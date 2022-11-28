Drug peddler arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from her possession, a press note said.

Police in a statement said a police party of Police Station Handwara arrested a woman drug peddler near ITI Gonipora.

“During search, around 06 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from her possession. She has been identified as Haseena Begum wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Gonipora Handwara.