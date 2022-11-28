Drug peddler arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from her possession, a press note said.
Police in a statement said a police party of Police Station Handwara arrested a woman drug peddler near ITI Gonipora.
“During search, around 06 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from her possession. She has been identified as Haseena Begum wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Gonipora Handwara.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 300/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Handwara and investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.