Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession. A press note said police officers at a checkpoint established at Kawani Awantipora intercepted a suspect moving in suspicious circumstances.
During checking, officers were able to recover 600 gms of grinded cannabis concealed in polythene bag from his possession. He has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Liddermud.
Accordingly, he was arrested and shifted to police station. A case vide FIR No. 06/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood and persons found involved in drug peddling will be dealt as per law, the press not said.