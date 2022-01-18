Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession. A press note said police officers at a checkpoint established at Kawani Awantipora intercepted a suspect moving in suspicious circumstances.

During checking, officers were able to recover 600 gms of grinded cannabis concealed in polythene bag from his possession. He has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Liddermud.