Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police Thursday arrested a drug peddler in Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Police party led by in-charge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti intercepted a suspicious person at a special checkpoint established at Lidermarh crossing.

During the search, 1.3 kg of grinded cannabis was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, son of Assadullah Dar of Ladermar, Pulwama.