Drug peddler arrested in Bandipora

However the other lady drug peddler managed to flee and left the bag on the road. During search, 450 grams of charas powder was recovered from the bag besides, 500 grams of charas powder along with cash amount of Rs 1400/- was recovered from the arrested accused person.

He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Mohd Shahbaz Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Bandipora. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody while efforts are on to nab the escaped lady drug peddler.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.183/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation taken up. “Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood.

Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.