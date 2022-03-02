Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police arrested an alleged drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police spokesman said a police party at a checkpoint established at Dachi Uri intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mushtaq Hussain son of Hussain Shah resident of Dani Basgran Uri.

During checking, officers were able to recover 1.7 kgs of Cannabis from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.