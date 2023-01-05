Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

He has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Mir son of Mohd Amin Mir resident of Panzinara Srinagar.

During the search, 130 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.