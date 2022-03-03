Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Police arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police statement said aPolice party from PS Magam at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump Magam intercepted a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag.
He was identified as Irfan Ahmad Beigh son of Manzoor Ahmed Beigh resident of Badran Magam. During checking, officers recovered 480 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon Plus and three bottles of Codeine based syrup from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.